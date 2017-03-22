It was disclosed on Tuesday, March 21 that President Muhammadu Buhari had received goodwill calls from Presidents of Egypt, Gambia and Ghana.

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also congratulated President Buhari on the “strides” Nigeria has made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges, spokesperson Femi Adesina said.

El-Sisi expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria’s quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.

Also, on Thursday, March 16, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as president of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.

Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.