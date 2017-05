President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving the 82 released Chibok girls behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

State house correspondents were, however, barred from the meeting taking place at the official residence of the president in Aso Rock as only a cameraman from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Bayo Omoboriowo, the president’s personal photographer, were allowed into the residence, alongside some foreign journalists.

More photos below