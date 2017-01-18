Following the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, President Buhari has condoled with the families of the dead and wished the wounded divine succour.

At least 120 people were wounded and 52 killed in the aerial bombing including ten humanitarian Aid workers with Red Cross and MSF International.

The president said he received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.