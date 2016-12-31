The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, may have finally been removed from office, The Guardian is reporting.

According to reports, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu, asking him to hand over to the Director of Operations in the EFCC, pending when a new person is nominated to take over. There are also reports that he has been redeployed back to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

It will be recalled that Malami had on the directive of the president issued a query to Magu following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

The DSS allegation formed the basis of his rejection by the Senate.