President Muhammadu Buhari has officially resumed work at the Presidential villa after informing the National Assembly.

The president resumed a few minutes after 10 am immediately the car of his Aide-de-Camp Lawal Abubkar was seen parked at its official designated location at the forecourt by the Council Chamber, the Nation reports.

Also, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, the special adviser and assistant to President Buhari on media and publicity respectively were seen in front of the Council Chamber moving towards the presidential residence.

The president also signed a letter of resumption notifying the National Assembly of his plan to start work today, March 13.

President Buhari in a statement through Adesina said: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly ‘that I have resumed’ my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.”

Meanwhile, a National Television’s photojournalist attached to Villa followed the duo into the presidential residence.

It was also gathered that the vice president Yemi Osinbajo is expected to meet with the president in his office today, March 13.

The chief of staff to the president Abba Kyari also moved from his office to the President’s office.

An Ambulance usually packed by the Council Chamber was also driven to it’s position around 11.16 a.m.

Usually before resuming work, President Buhari meets with some top officials of the Villa.