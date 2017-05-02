President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 2 finally resumed work at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He held held separate meetings with Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, and Maikanti Baru, group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC).

The absence of Buhari at key government functions had fuelled speculations about his health, with critics mounting pressure on him to step down.

Malami addressed state house correspondents after meeting with the president., ‎who is a member of ‎the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government of the General of the Federation, SGF,

He said the final report of the committee probing Babachir Lawal, suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), would submit its report on Wednesday.

However, he refused to speak on whether the committee would yield to the calls of not making the report public

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikati Baru, on also briefed the President on the activities of the corporation and its subsidiaries.

He said he briefed the president on the activities of the corporation and its subsidiaries, and on the relative stability in the nation’s oil and gas sector in recent time.

He said the president expressed delight over the reported stability in the oil and gas sector.