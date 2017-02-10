Operatives of the Department Of State Services (DSS) will now be providing close body protection for President Muhammadu Buhari as the soldiers previously doing that have been disengaged.

It was learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari authorised the redeployment before he left for his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to have the DSS back just as it was in previous dispensations.

The deployment of the soldiers to protect the president at the inception of his administration in 2015 generated heated controversy as both his then Chief Security Officer (CSO) and DSS personnel, Abdulraman Mani, and the Aide de Camp (ADC) to the President, Colonel Lawal Abubakar, were involved in public spat.

While Mani argued that it was the responsibility of the DSS to provide close body protection to the president while members of other services could man the outer protection ring, Abubakar insisted on having military personnel as close bodyguards.

Buhari, who sided with the ADC, retained the soldiers and relived Mani of his appointment.

It was gathered that the President has apparently made a u-turn having been inundated with reports of lapses on the part of the military bodyguards.

The present CSO, Bashir Abubakar, was also said to have expressed reservations about the handling of the president’s protection by the soldiers.

With the redeployment of the soldiers, DSS personnel now man all the security points that were previously the responsibility of the soldiers in the Presidential Villa.