A Permanent Secretary alleged to have been using his office to defraud the Federal Government through the award of phantom contracts worth billions of Naira to himself has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The permanent secretary, was appointed by Buhari in 2015, was fired, Tuesday, March 21 on the orders of the President.

A source in the ministry confirmed that two police officers drove the sacked permanent secretary from the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, raising concerns as to what might have led to such an action.

The President reportedly ordered the immediate removal of the top civil servant, who presided over the affairs of one of the strategic ministries handling intervention programmes in the country following evidence that he awarded contracts to companies belonging to him.

It was further learned that the sacked permanent secretary had deployed several strategies to evade a sting operation, which had been planned by one of the anti-graft agencies, thereby making it impossible for the operatives to track him down.