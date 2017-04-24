President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker, House of Representaves Dogara, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan have all paid tributes to late Isiaka Adeleke.

Adeleke died on Sunday morning at the age of 62.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Buhari commiserated with the Osun state government and members of the national assembly.

He said the deceased’s contribution to his state and the country would be remembered by posterity.

“President Buhari sends his condolences to the family and friends of the gentle and kind hearted former governor of Osun state who had passionately and relentlessly championed the cause of the less privileged and most vulnerable in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The President believes the sudden loss of the legislator will create a gap in the hallowed red chamber as Adeleke had always epitomized unbridled patriotism, maturity and experience, especially with his recent interest in the protection of whistle blowers.

“President Buhari affirms that Adeleke’s contribution to his state, as first elected governor, and the country will always be remembered by posterity.

“He prays that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort the family.”

In his statement, ex-president, Jonathan stated that the “void his death has caused will be hard, if not impossible to fill”.

“I received the news of the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke with a sense of great personal loss. It is hard to imagine that the very lively and warm ‘Serubawon’ has died.

“Though I am very sad by his death, I give God the glory for his life of contribution to Osun state, where he was the first civilian governor and to Nigeria, where he was an icon and to humanity in general because he was a great philanthropist.

Similarly, senate president Bukola Saraki, has expressed his condolences to Adeleke’s family.

He said the late senator’s contributions to the development of the state and the nation will never be forgotten.

“Senator Adeleke was always passionate about his work. He always exhibited a distinct dedication and an ability to work with everyone”, he wrote.

“Senator Adeleke was a leader in every right, a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, good family man and complete gentleman.”

Also, Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, described the senator’s death as “a huge loss to the Adeleke family, the Nigerian senate, government & people of Osun State ”.

“Senator Adeleke was a leader who left giant footprints and lasting legacies as the first civilian governor of Osun State”, he wrote on his Twitter page.

“I received with shock, the news of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. The former Osun State governor was a distinguished gentleman.

“He was credited for establishing tertiary educational institutions across Osun State when he was governor in the third republic, thereby laying the foundation for the development of the State.”