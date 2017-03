President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted he had never been sick and that he could not recall remember the last he had a blood transfusion.

Buhari disclosed this in a meeting he had with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, cabinet members and Governors on Friday, March 10.

“I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs,” he said at a meeting he had with government officials.

Buhari said with or without him, Nigeria will continue.