President Muhammadu Buhari has disclsosed he decided to return to the country today, March 10 so that he can continue his rest over the weekend.
He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to work while he continues his rest.
He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.
Buhari spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.
