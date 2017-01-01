President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 30 disclosed the reason he was removed from office in 1985 by the then military general, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Buhari said he was forcefully removed because he refused to take an advice from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to devalue the Naira and increase prices of fuel and flour.

He said this when he spoke at the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner.

“I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years. As a civilian president I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great” he said