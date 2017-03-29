President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening forwarded names of two new ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The two nominees are from Kogi and Gombe state.

The Kogi nominee will replace the late Minister of State for Labour, Barr. James Ocholi while the nominee from Gombe will replace former Minister for Environment Ms Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a deputy Secretary General.

It is not yet known if the Senate will screen the nominees as it stood down consideration of the request of President Buhari for the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).