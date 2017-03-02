President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London for his medical vacation had a telephone conversation with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday, March 1.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who confirmed the phone conversation through a statement he issued on Thursday said the King, who initiated the call, asked after the President’s health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

The two leaders were also said to have discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

The statement read in part, “King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco’s request to join the Economic Community of West African States.

“The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.

“President Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries.”