Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayodele Oke have been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Their suspension orders were contained in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, April 19 by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

While Lawal was suspended in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East, Oke was suspended in connection with discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the NIA has made a claim.

According to the statement, Buhari has ordered that thorough investigations be conducted on the allegations against the two top government officials.

The President therefore set up a three-man committee comprising the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The committee has 14 days to submit its reports.