Former Minister of Education and convener of ‘Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili, has described the prevention of the group from accessing the aso villa yesterday, as a sign of the return of military era.

Ezekwesili, while addressing journalists, said the presidency had been notified of the procession to the presidential villa, where the citizen movement was to deliver a message to the government and was shocked that the police stopped them from accessing the villa.

The protesters had set out from the Unity Fountain in Abuja around 10:30am on Thursday, but met with stiff resistance from police officers on the road leading to the villa.

Ezekwesili expressed surprise that the group was stopped, saying BBOG would deliver its message on the road notwithstanding the barricade.

The campaigners also held a commemorative session on the busy secretariat road, causing serious gridlock.