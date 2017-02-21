President Muhammadu Buhari says he is grateful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for his health well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

The president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the president was immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern, and said there was “no cause for worry”.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry,” the statement said.

Mr. Buhari proceeded on medical vacation on January 19 and wrote to the Senate that Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo would act in his absence.

Speculations about his condition increased after the president wrote the Senate to extend his vacation indefinitely, beyond the initial 10 days, for health reasons.

The presidency has, however, repeatedly said Mr. Buhari is hale and hearty, but has not disclosed his illness.

Mr. Adesina said on Tuesday in a brief statement that “During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”