President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed he decided to return to the country today, March 10 so he can continue his rest over the weekend.
He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to work while he continues his rest.
He has therefore asked those who planned to send a delegation to come and welcome him to stay back and continue to pray for the country.
Buhari spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President also hinted that he would be doing some follow-ups on his health in a few weeks.
20 on “‘Why I Decided To Return To Nigeria Today’ – Buhari”
YOU ARE WELCOME MY PRESIDENT.
the long awaited first citizen is back from his medication…. thank God
YOU ARE WELCOME
welcome baba
OGA,U 4 STAY MAKE U WEL FINISH
U Are Welcome, Abag Hungry Stil Dey.
welcome sir,shame on critics.
Welcome mr president
thank God for save trip pmb
FINALY OOMU THE CHANGE IS BACK AGAIN. I REALLY ENJOYED AG PRESIDENT LEADERSHIP WELL U ARE WELC.
welcome ooooooooo but pls free nnamdi kalu for me ooo
welcome pmb but in nigeria no more 3 times feeding ooo
THANKS TO GOD! SAI BABA!SAI BUHARI ! SHAME TO D TRUMPS OF NIGERIA!
This can only be done by God….. welcome back ..we believe in changing the change
God will continue to be by your side mr president
U are welcome Mr president
God save ur life say baba u 4 go
release kanu for us make you get your self back
release our brother for us make you get your self back
YOU ARE WISHING HIM TO DIE NOW THAT IS BACK YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT YOUR BROTHER GO AHEAD AND DO THE WORST AND REMAIN IN THIS WORLD ONLY. KONGO LIKE YOU