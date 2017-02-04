President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in the country on Sunday after his 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom barring any last minute change in plan.

A competent source in the presidency disclosed to PUNCH on Friday that top government officials are expected to receive the President at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated that to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back,” the source said.

It was also learnt that workers of Julius Berger, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the Presidential Villa, were seen re-painting the outer wall of the President’s office on Friday.

But i could not be ascertained if the re-painting had anything to do with Buhari’s imminent return.