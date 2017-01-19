President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the National Assembly of his intention to proceed on leave between January 23 and February 6, 2017.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, Buhari said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be Acting President during the period.

It is the third time Mr. Buhari will be transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo to act as president, since the two leaders were inaugurated in May 2015.

The first time was in February 2016 when the President embarked on a five-day vacation; and the second time was in June 2016 when Mr. Buhari went on a trip to the United Kingdom for medical for treatment of what the Presidency called ear infection.

A formal notice to both chambers of the National Assembly to appraise the lawmakers of intention to go on leave and handover power temporarily to the vice-president is in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.