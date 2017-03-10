President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria after a 51-day medical leave in the UK.
His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina had on Thursday, March 9 disclosed the President’s imminent return in a statement.
The three-paragraph statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday, March 10, 2017 (today).
“The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.
OPE OOOOO. GOD HAS ANSWERS OUR PRAYERS. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY.
KOA GOD BLESS U ! THANK GOD FOR BABA BUHARI THOSE BAD PPL WILL BE SHAMED ! NEVER DO WELL WHO WERE CARRYING BADPOSTERS GOD IS GREATER DAN U UNPATRIOTIC EVIL MEN! WELCOME OUR INCORRUPTIBLE PRESIDENT! NNO!
heeee ope ooo baba buhari de thank God o