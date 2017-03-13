President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans for a major overhaul of his administration, reliable sources in government said over the weekend, Punch reports.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the subject, said the changes were going to be ‘earth-shattering’ because a few of the President’s powerful aides and prominent members of the administration would be affected. Findings also revealed that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is likely to be affected by the changes.

A senior government official, who preferred anonymity said, “In the next few weeks, we are entering the second half of this administration. I can tell you that a major cabinet reshuffle is on the way. Ministerial vacancies for Kogi and Gombe states would be filled, while there would also be an exchange of portfolios.

“Some junior ministers, whose relationships with their senior counterparts are not smooth would also be redeployed.”

A source within the administration, who is privy to the details of the planned changes, said the country would soon witness greater synergy between the President and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. The source added that under the new scheme of things, the President intended to assign more important national duties to Osinbajo.

It was learnt on Saturday that besides filling vacancies in his cabinet, the President would redistribute some ministerial portfolios. He may also divest the former Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, of one of his portfolios.

The senior government officials were however not forthcoming with the names of those likely to be affected by the changes. They said the President liked to keep such things close to his chest. However, independent findings by one of our correspondents revealed that those to be removed may include the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and some ministers who have been adjudged as under-performing. A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, is expected to join the cabinet.

The source explained the criteria the President would use in reshuffling his cabinet.

He said besides measuring the performance of each cabinet member, the President would also examine the relationship between senior and junior ministers.

Kogi State’s position became vacant following the death of a former Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. James Ocholi (SAN), in a road accident on March 6, 2016.

The Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, who hails from Gombe, left the Federal Executive Council last month when she assumed duty as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

There has been speculations since last year about Buhari’s cabinet shuffle.