Nigerians have been urged to keep faith in this present administration’s commitment and ability to change the country’s story for good.

President Muhammadu Buhari on made the appeal on Saturday, April 15 in his Easter message made available to journalists.

He said he was determined to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the Niger Delta and restore peace and stability in other parts of the country.

The President however urged Nigerians to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place.

He said, “I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of this year’s Easter.

“The message of Easter is filled with themes of love, faith, sacrifice, dedication, commitment, fulfilment of prophecy, hope, expectation and victory, as espoused in the Scriptures and the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.”