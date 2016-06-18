Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the founder and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has revealed a recent vision he had concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s ailment adding that the president was in a bad shape..

Speaking to a congregation during one of his Adoration programmes, Mbaka said that several efforts to reach the Buhari so he could relay his vision to him has been unsuccesful.

He said some people wishes death on the President, but he added that with prayers of the members of his congregation, Buhari would be healed.

According to him, in the vision, the President was critically sick and was being flown abroad for treatment.

“His health was in a bad shape and he was asking that I (Fr Mbaka) should pray for him. None among the people I have called, picked my calls.”

“People think I speak with Buhari everyday. When people climb into power, they are dazed. It is a long dream. Our job is to pray for him but there are things that he must do and there is no way to communicate it to him”, Fr. Mbaka said.

He asked the congregation to stand up and lift their hands up as he began to pray for the health and healing of President Buhari.