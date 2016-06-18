Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the founder and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has revealed a recent vision he had concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s ailment adding that the president was in a bad shape..
Speaking to a congregation during one of his Adoration programmes, Mbaka said that several efforts to reach the Buhari so he could relay his vision to him has been unsuccesful.
He said some people wishes death on the President, but he added that with prayers of the members of his congregation, Buhari would be healed.
According to him, in the vision, the President was critically sick and was being flown abroad for treatment.
“His health was in a bad shape and he was asking that I (Fr Mbaka) should pray for him. None among the people I have called, picked my calls.”
“People think I speak with Buhari everyday. When people climb into power, they are dazed. It is a long dream. Our job is to pray for him but there are things that he must do and there is no way to communicate it to him”, Fr. Mbaka said.
He asked the congregation to stand up and lift their hands up as he began to pray for the health and healing of President Buhari.
I cannot comment on the genuineness of Father Mbaka’s (Ibaka) vision but I know that the Parasites who arrogate to themselves as World Powers knows how to get rid of Rulers they cannot have 100% control over – ask the family of Hugo Chavez. The Venezuela President died of the ‘Cabal’ induced Prostrate Cancer.
When African leaders were invited to India and Robert Mugabe refused to wear the Indian National attire – many found it strange and funny – I did NOT. African leaders who CIA wants to dispose could have had the attire sprayed with cancer giving substance.
Nigeria President was one of the leaders who put on the India attire – now he is said to be unwell with throat infection and health issues.
Any Nigerian leader who thinks America or Britain has the interest of them or their Country at heart is long dead and buried. These two Countries answers to the House of Rockefeller and the Rothschild – these people worship Money, Power and Satan.
They could not care less if Nigeria turns into another Venezuela or Zimbabwe where people go to the garbage dump to scavenge for food – as long as THEY control your Natural Resources – the Nigerian masses can go to blazes!
I wish Muhammadu Buhari well and I hope they have not invested him with gradual and wasting illness that will finally take him to his Creator before the Nigeria Project of Corruption ‘reduced’ Society he yearns for can be seen (Amin).
Nigerians should join hands with the current father in praying for our president.
LORD have mercy on us nd transform us 4 beta tru CHRIST our LORD. Amen.
any one who wishes death to our mr pmb is not patroitic.
does mr. president believe in the prayers christians are offering for him? Bapmam, jos.
4me if he is stel alife I wich him alife bt if he is dead let him rip
Not only bad shape but i know that the wikcate will not leave to enjoy d fruit of there labour, ‘yes’ he wil not leave but i pray he will repent and accept JESUS b4 his death or he will go to HELL for he did to Nigerians.