President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the Senate stating the reason why he had to seek extension of his medical vacation in London has been released.

The letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES stated that the President was staying longer then expected because in the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments hence the extension of leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

The letter read thus

“Further to my letter dated 18th January 2017 in which I notified the Distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave. “During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London. “In the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments have been scheduled for next week. “I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice president will continue to act on my behalf. “Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”