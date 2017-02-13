As what seems to be an endless wait for President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country from the United Kingdom where he is for his medical vacation continues, Nigerians have become more anxious as he was reportedly expected to arrive the country during the weekend.

His medical vacation today entes its fourth week as he has been away from the country for 24 days (16 working days) having left for London, United Kingdom on January 19.

As of the time he was leaving, Buhari had written the National Assembly that he would proceed on a short vacation that would see him undergoing check-ups from January 24 and would resume on February 6.

He has since transmitted another letter in which he said he had decided to extend the vacation because of the need for “a course of medications and further appointments” with his doctors.

Throughout the weekend, presidential aides and officials attached to the Protocol Unit of the Presidential Villa, Abuja were put on standby on the President’s possible return to the country.

Efforts made by agitated State House correspondents for information on the arrangements to receive the President on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport also did not yield any result.

His wife, Aisha, had however on Saturday returned from Saudi Arabia where he participated in Lesser Hajj.

Many saw her return to the country as a prelude to the President’s arrival.

Amidst various speculations on the state of health of the President, his handlers including the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had insisted that he is hale and hearty.

Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, announcing the extension of his vacation had read, “Further to my letter dated 18th January, 2017 in which I notified the Distinguished Senate of taking part of my annual leave.

“During my leave, I took the opportunity to have routine check-ups and consult my long standing doctors in London.

“In the course of the routine examinations, certain test result indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments have been scheduled for next week.

“I am therefore notifying the Distinguished Senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out. In the circumstances, the vice-president will continue to act on my behalf.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”