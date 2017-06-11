The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said people praying for the death of the President were doing so for their selfish interests.
In an interview with Punch, Onochie said they were “doing spiritual things in order to get him out of the way so that the corruption that Nigerians hate will continue.”
She said, “Selfish interest. Some people may be standing trial.
They are those who held sway and squandered our national wealth or arrogated them to themselves and their families alone.
Some of them are in trouble with Nigerians, and so they feel that with President Buhari in the saddle, they will continue to be held accountable for the evil that they brought upon our nation.
don’t say what you don’t have prove of.
NONSENSE TALK FROM BUHARI’SLAVE. LAST TIME SHE SAID MANY PASTORS ARE BEEN PAID TO PRAY FOR BUHARI’S DEATH, WHY IS BUHARI AFRAID OF DEATH OR IS HE ABOVE DEATH?. LET HEAR WORD PLS, IF GOD WANT MY LIVE TODAY,WHO AM I TO SAY NO. REMEMBER DEATH TO A RIGHTOUS IS GOOD THING BUT THE WICK TREMBLE WHEN IT COME THEIR WAY.