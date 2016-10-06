Renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze has cried out over what he said was a grand plan by President Muhammad Buhari to Islamise Nigeria regardless of its constitutional provisions which stipulates freedom of religion.
Nwabueze said while fielding questions from newsmen haven hurried out of a meeting of Igbo Leader of thought, ILT, in Enugu that,”This is a very crucial meeting for us because we have not met for more than a year. And if you look at our agenda, such critical issues for discussion, issues like Islamisation agenda and its impact on the unity of the country.
“Islamisation agenda is real, it’s not something that somebody has just conjured up, it’s there. And it’s been implemented gradually. Look at the security agencies; every aspect of security islamists are in control in its entirety. They are methodically, the way they are going about its implementation. Look at Fulani herdsmen menace, it is part of it.
I carefully read the statement by prof Ben Nwabueze. and I find out all his claim are base on sentiment. If prof Ben Nwabueze will recall the way amanah the last administration make it appointment on security there is no different with the way the present administration do their own and no one has come and criticized the then government on trying to Christianize Nigeria. Because must of the appointment goes to the eastern and the south South and all the appointys are Christian. Pls prof Ben if you don’t have any good wish for our dear nation pls you can chose to remain silent. Because you are not among those who elect Mr.president and your vote and your people from the South east can’t not remove him
Am in agreement with Ben because he never made serious comment on the Fulani herdsmen disturbing the people of south kaduna.
mr Nwabueze listen to me it is not true nobody can change nigeria to islamism as far as a leader world general lam a tipical christian born again but lam not going to jorge any person or discreminate but is only God the creator that can jorge don,t think that INNER world buhari that clame himself as nigerian president if he make any move to transform the country into muslemism then l the general will push him out of his post and replace another person that is ready to be. Enough is enough to all the politician every where in the world.
ALL THE TRICKS OF THE POLITICIAN HAS BEEN KNOWN NOW WE DONOT WANT OUR FAMILIES IN SUFFERING SILENTLY AGAIN I AM THE PERSON THAT STAND FOR THE NATION DEVELOPMENTS SO I DON,T WANT ANY TRICKS FROM THE POLITICIANS AGAIN THEY KNOW WITHOUT ME THEY ARE NO WHERE TO BE FOUND BECAUSE THEY ALWAYS USE MY ENERGY TO BE ABLE TO MOVE WITHOUT THEM THINKING OF COMPENSATION ME AFTER MANY YEARS TRICKINGISM AS FOR BUHARI IF HE FAIL TO CARE FOR NIGERIA THEY I WILL CHANGE MY MIND ON HIM BECAUSE THEY BASE ON MY MONEY..
THE TRUTH IS THAT THIS IS NO TIME TO TALK TOO MUCH WE HAVE TO FIGHT AGAINST HUNGER COS MANY DOSENOT HAVE FOOD TO EAT EVEN HOUSE TO STAY TO PLAN THEIR OWN FAMILIES THEY DON,T HAVE GOOD JOBS,,GOOD EDUCATION,WELL EQUIPED HOSPITALISM,CLEAN WATER,GOOD ROADS,STEADY ELECTRIC LIGHT,GOOD TRANSPORTATION,GOOD FARMING PROJECTS E.T.C I DON.T WHY THE POLITICIANS STILL MAKING NOISE.
It’s a lie. he’s not planning anything
The issue of criticitism is not the matter,let us just pray 4 our nation, nd pray 4 God 2 take control over our leaders.
Greetings All.
One of the greatest gifts of Democracy is the ability to express one’s opinion. What is the need attacking those that had availed themselves the time and energy to express such opinion. Many of us play the man instead of the ball. Any opinion expressed is often attributed to the so called Geographical Zone. When such opinion is not attributed to Zones, it is narrowed to Jonathan or his wife. I wonder the Schools that produced such generation of people.
Soonest, Bishop M Kukah’s opinion on those reversing the fortunes of a nation would also attribute it to a Zone or Mr Jonathan and his wife. The chasing of shadow does not pay but reverses issues. However, all these shows how literate and educated we are.
Finally, if you see anything going wrong and refused to point it out, you are fake and must realised that on time for reversal. Time will tell as we continue to dance naked in public places. Surely, History which we have denied ourselves for no reason would judge us right or wrong. God bless us all in Jesus name amen.
Prof I read ur books as a student but I find ur words on Buhari very sectional tribalistic & unpatriotic!Sir !Sounds UA going senile! Take care sir
GOD is in charge of Nigeria through the sacrifice of His son Jesus Christ for the sins of man. Jesus is the head of Nigeria and through Him we have peace and no body can Islamized her. Every one has freedom of worship but the end of life shall tell which may be too late for some people
All we need to do is to pray for our leaders.
Greatings 2 u all.2 b frank wit u guys,am stil forbold nd startle that u guys are stil blind over d arcane nd secrets of dis nation or country dont mind.d conspicous truth is dat prof is profoundly nd 100 percent rigth, u guys dont av 2 impeach iz motivez nd fantasies becuz out of every phrase u think is nonsense there is sense,listen 2 dis concret truth nd get somtin into ur mind guys, there are more than 400 precarious nd ghastly insurgentz (terrorists) on planet earth killin nd succiding 4 dat evil name 4 d sek of islamization. Look i av heard nd seen enough of d mess, d varacious substance is dat there is no islamic nation ever live in harmomy,love nd peace.they pretend they religion of peace but even within therm they av saturated inklingz of who they realy are(verminz,carnibalz,bloodgluttonz nd zap mongerz etc).if u av ever reside in northern facetz ie kano u will fathom what i am emphasying,am not facious nor frivoriouz, believe or dont (christianz),dis wild and feral donkeyz are stil on d movement 4 moblelizing islamizational operation. If they prosper dont b flabergast guyz” ur indolgence nd discretionz wil b deny,copy nd inculcate dis in ur mind.prof i dont only feel nd envisioned dsame but i perspectz nd sigthed it.look even though nigeria iz on there way 2 d blink of hypocalypes i shal alwayz xperience prosperity becuz i know where my source cumz from.i am 4 truth,i live in truth,i go 4 truth,i see d truth,i say d truth nd i deligth in truth.u wanna know who i am?.i am an ambassedor 4 truth
Greetings To U All
Atime,setiment Is Clearly Knw By One Words.All These Prof. Is Saying Is A Politics And Religion Setiment.
Who Doesn’t Knw D Trick Of Putting A Piece Of Meat Into Mouth And Make It Vanish.Is It D Only Muslim That Controlling The Affairs Of Nation? Islamalism Or Christianism Cannot The Stop All These Austerious Stuff On Ground. Pray For Harmony And God Mercy Stop Critising!
