Renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze has cried out over what he said was a grand plan by President Muhammad Buhari to Islamise Nigeria regardless of its constitutional provisions which stipulates freedom of religion.

Nwabueze said while fielding questions from newsmen haven hurried out of a meeting of Igbo Leader of thought, ILT, in Enugu that,”This is a very crucial meeting for us because we have not met for more than a year. And if you look at our agenda, such critical issues for discussion, issues like Islamisation agenda and its impact on the unity of the country.

“Islamisation agenda is real, it’s not something that somebody has just conjured up, it’s there. And it’s been implemented gradually. Look at the security agencies; every aspect of security islamists are in control in its entirety. They are methodically, the way they are going about its implementation. Look at Fulani herdsmen menace, it is part of it.