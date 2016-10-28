The wedding of the second daughter of Nigeria’s President, Hajiya Fatima Muhammadu Buhari,to a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, 57-year-old Malam Gimba Yaukumo, today Friday October 28th is currently ongoing.

One of the wives of President Buhari’s daughter’s husband-to-be, Gimba Aishatu took to social media to post loved up photos of she and her 57-year-old husband as he sets to marry Fatima Buhari as his fourth wife today.

