Brazilian Army Commander, General Eduardo Villas Boas has conferred Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai with the Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award, at Brasilia, Brazil.

The Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award, which is the highest military honour, is awarded to those military officers that have distinguished themselves in various military endeavours.

Nigeria’s army chief is one of the few foreign dignitaries to be so honoured with such an award by the country.

The prestigious award and its presentation to Lieutenant General TY Buratai, was based on the approval of President Michel Temer, on the recommendation of the Brazilian Army Commander.

According to citation at the occassion which held last Tuesday, April 25, the award was in recognition of his exemplary and world’s recognized leadership qualities and the Nigerian Army’s effort in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

In his vote of thanks at the occasion, the visibly elated Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, expressed appreciation for the honour, which he described not only to him personally, but to the entire officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and indeed, Nigeria.

See more photos below;