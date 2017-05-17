It has been uncovered that the recent redeployment of 147 Commanding Officers in the Army might not be unconnected to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai’s statement that some individuals have been approaching top Army officers and soldiers for political reasons.

DAILY POST reports that the COAS had vowed to crush any coup plot against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Recall that Buhari, again on May 7, travelled to London for medical treatment.

Just hours after he left Nigeria, Buratai, it was learnt, requested to see the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo urgently.

At the meeting in the presidential villa, Abuja, Buratai was said to have presented Osinbajo with intelligence that some prominent politicians were hobnobbing with Army officers and soldiers in a bid to compromise them.

Osinbajo, it was gathered, thanked Buratai and said he trusted the Army Chief to put his officers and soldiers in check.

Buratai responded by pledging his loyalty to the Buhari administration and hinted that he would carry out “immediate changes”, to counter any plan to topple government.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the safety of Acting President Osinbajo and it is believed that he would have reached out to his principal over the alarming security reports.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, denied knowledge of Buratai’s statement.

“A statement by the Army Chief? I’m just hearing this. Unfortunately, I’m not in the country at the moment so I cannot comment”.

Recall that on May 10, three days after Buhari jetted out, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement said “In a bid to re-strategize, the Nigerian Army has posted in 147 officers into Operation LAFIYA DOLE, some Divisions, formations and training schools”.

In reaction, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleged that the latest Nigerian Army shake-up is political and was aimed at undermining Osinbajo.

He said: “It is not by accident that every single security agency in Nigeria today is headed by a northern Muslim except for the Navy.

“And now for the first time since 1999, a northern Muslim has been appointed GOC of the all powerful and critical 1st Division which covers the north west.

“Another has just been appointed to head the Lagos Garrison and Ikeja cantonment.

“Finally, all of Osinbajo’s security team have been changed except for his ADC. Most of the Yorubas have been withdrawn and he is now being guarded by only northerners.

“He would have lost his ADC too but he objected strongly to that one and they left him. The man needs our support and prayers.

“Every Yoruba man and southerner, regardless of party affiliation, owes him and the south that much.

“There is one more thing that I know which will shock Nigerians but I will not say it now.

“It is unbelievable and shocking and when you hear it you will all appreciate the sheer humiliation that Osinbajo has been put through since PMB’s return from UK and before he went back”