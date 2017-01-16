Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has revealed why the Nigerian army could not capture Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau despite the most recent massive military onslaught on the dreaded Sambisa forest .

General Buratai in an exclusive interview granted to Daily Trust on Sunday when asked of the whereabouts of the Boko Haram leader said due to the firepower of the Nigerian troops which the Boko Haram leader could not withstand, he had to move to another location though the army is on his trail.

When asked ‘where was Shekau?’ Buratai responded thus;

“Your guess is as good as mine because as we are planning, he too was planning. He could not withstand the advancing troops into that location so he moved and we are still going after him.

“As for the items that were recovered in Camp Zero which we strongly believe belong to the terrorist, these were evidence to show that our troops have been there. These criminals that have been staying in that place are no more in that location.”

The army chief also said the troops had expected to capture the terrorists’ ring leaders when Camp Zero was captured but they were able to slip out of Camp zero and move to another location.

“It was the expectation when Camp Zero was captured. We even expected to see the Boko Haram terrorists’ key leaders. They were able to slip out of that place and move to another location. The forest is very large but we are still searching for them.

“The troops are continuously carrying out clearance operations in other suspected locations. But the most important thing is that Camp Zero was the stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists; it was their main headquarters where we suspected the key leaders were hiding.”