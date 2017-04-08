Boko Haram terrorists once attacked the convoy following Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Borno State, The Nation reports.

According to Buratai, he was leading troops to clear the ambush in Mafa village instead of returning to Maiduguri.

“I was with them and my convoy was ambushed by Boko Haram. Instead of withdrawing back to Maiduguri, I said, ‘No! We are in this together, I can’t go back. We must all go together to clear the ambush,” Buratai said.

“So I advanced with them and that was how we cleared the ambush. If the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) does not turn back, who would turn and run from such an ambush? I advanced with the troops and it paid off.

“Unfortunately, we lost two soldiers; one of them was an officer. One other soldier, a Brigadier-General, got wounded in the attack,” he added.

He added that the troops killed 10 terrorists and captured five.

Buratai also said the terrorist group has been greatly degraded since he took over as army chief.

“My greatest fulfilment is with the progress that has been made in the war against Boko Haram since I resumed as the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.