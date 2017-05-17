The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned that men and officers caught in meeting with politicians would be penalised.

He added that information has reached him that some individuals had been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

Buratai warned that men and officers caught in meetings with politicians would be penalised.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed the COAS’s stand.

He said, “The COAS has received information about some individuals approaching soldiers and, on the basis of that, he has warned such persons to desist from this act.

“He also reminded them that the Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities.

“Therefore, he seriously warned and advised all officers and men interested in politics, to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.

“Any officer or soldier of the Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaging in unprofessional conducts such as politicking, would have himself or herself to blame.”

Usman added that the COAS further reiterated that the Nigerian Army would remain apolitical and respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.