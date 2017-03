The remains of the Nigerian Air Force officer shot dead by her jealous colleague/boyfriend were committed to mother earth today, March 23 in Lagos State.

Solape Oladipupo, popularly known as Shomzy Shomzy to her friends and colleagues, was killed at the Air Force Base in Makurdi on Sunday, March 12 by her jealous lover, Aircraft man, B. A Kalu.

Oladipupo was buried at the Air Force Cemetery, Ojo with her family members, relatives and friends struggling to come to terms with her tragic death.