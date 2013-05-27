Mayhem broke out at Toyota Bus stop, in front of the popular Ladipo Spare parts market Saturday morning, when a Bus Preacher was dragged out of a bus and beaten to a coma after Condoms allegedly fell out of his bible as he preached the ‘Word of God’.

The Pastor had embarked on his journey at Apapa and proceeded to preach to the people on thebus, using very strong words like “If you wear trouser you’ll go to hell! The Devil invented Make up! Weave on is from Marine Kingdom! If you have pre-marital s*x you will burn in hell and your skin will peel!”



The people in the bus were so moved; some started falling under the anointing. An eye witness, Mr. John Mbakogu, who was on his way to his shop at Ladipo told us:

“People were just falling as he was layinghands. One man even fell out of the bus under the influence of the Spirit. It was amazing – until he raised his hands to cast demons out of one girl, and 2 Durex condoms fell out”

The angry men on the bus who had been having pangs of guilt due to the pastor’s preaching about s*x suddenly got really angry and pounced on the pastor, who allof a sudden started shouting “I also preach safe s*x! Safe s*x is good!”

Too late.

Policemen had to be called to the scene to save the pastors life. So far 2 arrests have been made, and the Condoms have been kept as evidence.