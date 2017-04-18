Two suspected killers of a 28-year-old businessman, Tayo Olatunbosun have been apprehended by the Agbado Police division, Ogun State, PUNCH reports.

Ismaila Jimoh (aka Bintin) and Hassan Olatunde who are members of the Vigilante Service of the State were said to have apprehended Olatunbosun in the Adiyan area of Ogun State on Saturday, April 15 for allegedly stealing a hairdryer.

They reportedly beat the businessman with charms and later took him to the Agbado Police Station around 10pm.

It was gathered that the police released Olatunbosun on bail. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in the community, where he gave up the ghost on Sunday.

In the wake of the death, angry youths, who claimed the victim was returning from a party when he was arrested, took to the street and vandalised the VSO office.

The mob also reportedly set four motorcycles ablaze.

A resident, Bashiru Irewole, said residents were pained by Olatunbosun’s death, urging the state government to curtail the excesses of the vigilance group.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were being investigated for murder and would be charged to court afterwards.

“The two vigilantes in question are in custody. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that they should be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation. Even if he was caught stealing, that does not mean he should be killed,” he added.