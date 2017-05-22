50 less privileged girls in Gashua town, Yobe State were yesterday, May 21 married off to a business man, Mohammed Yakubu Jacob.

This is coming a month after he married off 40 internally displaced girls, which attracted thousands of well-wishers.

Daily trust reports that the ceremony was held under the guardianship of Emir of Gashua, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Sulaiman, at his palace mosque in Gashua.

The girls were mostly daughters of internally displaced parents, orphans, and less privileged people who had suitors but could not have the means to marry them off.

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Gashua said all the couples had undergone genotype, HIV, and pregnancy tests.

He said the brides and grooms had been screened religiously to avert any chance that would invalidate their marriages.

“We went to the extent of training these girls in different trades to make them self-reliant. That is why we came up with a council that would settle dispute between the couples, if any, because we would not tolerate divorce until necessary.”

He thanked the businessman for relieving the parents of a ‘huge’ burden, while appealing to the well-to-do to extend similar gesture.