A cab driver, Kingsley Chijioke was arrested by men of the Abuja Police Command force, while robbing his passengers at gunpoint along Goffina Village, Zuba, Niger State.

His accomplices however escaped on sighting police operatives.

The FCT police spokesman, Manzah Anjuguri, in a statement on Thursday, April 27 advised residents to be vigilant when boarding taxis.

He said, “The suspect who was operating with his cohorts (now at large) was intercepted and arrested by the police patrol team along Goffina Village, Zuba while robbing two of their passengers at gunpoint.

“His cohorts who fled the scene on sighting the police team, absconded with the following items which belong to their two victims: the sum of N25,000, one Lumia window phone, one techno phone, ID Cards and ATM Card.”

Anjuguri stated that efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspects, recover the firearm used for the operation and the items belonging to the victims.

He added that Chijioke and his operational vehicle, a blue Mazda with registration number. YAB 426 BS recovered at the scene had been transferred to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation.