A herbalist, Abiodun David has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defrauding a cab driver of about N4m.

According to the police, the victim, Adebayo Omoniyi, was introduced to the suspect by a friend, who claimed that he (David) had made charms for him which were effective.

David was alleged to have promised to make a charm that would boost Omoniyi’s transport business and make wealthy people in the society to favour him.

However, after paying the money, which was for concoctions and other ingredients, the 38-year-old reportedly did not notice any improvement in his fortune, and when he challenged the suspect for a refund, his request was turned down.

He subsequently reported a case of fraud to the police at the zone 2 command, leading to the arrest of the suspect at his shrine in Atan, Sango, Ogun State, last week Thursday.

A police source said operatives recovered a tortoise and bottled candles from the shrine.

He said, “The herbalist said one Kazeem he worked for introduced Omoniyi to him to also assist him in preparing a charm that will boost his transport business and make him to find favour with wealthy people in the society so that he can get rich.”

However, the suspect claimed he only collected N380,000 from the victim, adding that he was surprised the matter was reported to the police.

The spokesperson for Zone Two, comprising Lagos and Ogun states, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the suspect dressed like an old man and presented himself as a herbalist.