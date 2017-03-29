A Kerosene explosion in Calabar, the Cross River State capital yesterday, March 28 has left one dead, 16 others with severe burns.

The explosion has been linked to kerosene adulteration.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Asibong Inyang, who visited the victims at the hospital,the government has begun investigating the incident to find the root cause of the explosions.

She said the Ministry of Health would also educate residents on the dangers of using adulterated products, and promised to donate medical accessories to the ward in support of their treatment.

Also, while speaking to journalists, the State Commissioner for Petroleum, Itaya Asuquo Nyong, gave the assurance that his ministry would investigate those behind the adulteration and bring the culprits to book.

“We will set up an investigative panel cos we want to get to the root cause of the matter and find out where this product is bought and I intend to involve the services of the operative agencies in this operation, because we intend to ensure that adequate punishment is given. We should never experience such in the state”.

Some of the victims who spoke to Journalists, expressed that they were in deep pains as a result of the burns from the explosion.