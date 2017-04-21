Tragedy struck at a Calabar viewing centre Thursday evening when no fewer than 30 persons watching the Europa League football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht perished.

According to sources, the tregedy occured when a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

A survivor said amid sobs, “It happened during the match between Manchester United and Anderlecht. I heard a deafening bang. I rushed out to see what was happening. When I turned back to go inside the viewing centre, I saw a cable coming down on the centre and this electrocuted the viewers in the hall.

“It was a horrible sight to behold. I wish I didn’t come out to watch the match. Come to think of it, I have DStv at home but I enjoy watching matches at viewing centres. I could have been dead. I can’t believe that the people I was chatting and joking with a few minutes ago are all gone in a most anguishing way. This world is vain.”

The resident said, “The whole thing happened within a minute or two. It happened about 9:48pm. Those that died have been taken to the mortuary. A few that survived have been taken to hospitals.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

She said the number of casualties would be confirmed on Friday (today).