The Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade has reacted to the death of over 30 football fans watching the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht lost their lives after they got electrocuted when a transformer close to the viewing centre fell and a cable dropped on the zinc of the building.

Ayade in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press, Mr Christian Ita, sympathized with the family of those who lost their lives saying the incident marks a dark chapter in the life of the state. He promised to look into the cause of the accident in order to prevent a recurrence.