10 Nigerians living and working in Cambodia without valid visas and passports were deported by the Cambodian authorities on Thursday, May 18.

According to LIB, over 30 Nigerian nationals were arrested but 10 have been deported.

The Department of Investigation and Procedures in cooperation with the Department Gate 1 and Gate Post Phnom Penh International Airport expelled 10 Nigerians and one Korean. Police confirmed names of the deportees as Salako Olorunjuedalo Ayodeji, 23, Chukwuokoh Daniel Ebuka, 26, Chife Onyekachukwu Simon, 32, Godwin Victor Ikenna 23, Utiti Chimaraoke Nwabugo, 30.

Others include MacDonald Dike Chidubem, 22, Amadi Augustine Chinedu 23, Aluka Ifechukwu Emmanuel, Okoye Sunday, 26, Chukwuzor Chinedu Kennedy, 24 and a 69-year-old Korean national, Kweon Kiwook.