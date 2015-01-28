The University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate, UCLES, now Cambridge Assessment, has provided further details on the West African School Certificate, WASC, results presented by Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate in the February 14 presidential election.
In a new post on its website, the university confirmed result grades for the examination in 1961 were issued in numbers, not letters, as suggested by critics of Mr. Buhari who have dismissed the results he presented as fabricated.
According to Cambridge, “Examination results were classed in grades from 1 to 9”.
“1, 2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a Pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicate a Failure,” the school said.
Results tendered by Mr. Buhari shows he had credits in English Language, Geography, Health Science, Hausa Language; failed in Mathematics and Woodwork, and had a pass in Literature in English.
In its post, Cambridge said for candidates to qualify for its certificate in 1961, they needed to pass English, and not necessarily Mathematics.
“To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate,” the university said.
The details followed intense controversy over whether Mr. Buhari, a former Head of State and retired Army General, completed his secondary education.
The Nigerian constitution requires any candidate running for the office of the President to have at least the Senior Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the campaign office of President Goodluck Jonathan accuse Mr. Buhari of lacking the requisite qualification for the office of the president.
Mr. Buhari, who ran for president in 2003, 2007 and 2011, repeatedly declared that copies of his academic records were with the military.
The former head of state also said original copies of his credentials were lost when his house was raided when he was in detention during the administration of Ibrahim Babangida who toppled his regime.
The Army at first said it had copies of Mr. Buhari’s results, but backtracked later, saying it had only a letter of recommendation from his principal at Katsina Provincial College, result grades without either the statement or certificate.
Responding, Mr. Buhari expressed surprise that the military could claim not to have his results, and insisted that he indeed completed high school and passed at Division Two level.
PREMIUM TIMES later exclusively published copies of Mr. Buhari’s WASC results as well as a master list containing the results of some of his classmates, obtained from his former secondary school, now Government College, Katsina.
But after the publication of the Statement of Results, some Nigerians, including President Jonathan and the PDP, dismissed the results as forged.
One of the allegations said Hausa language was not part of the Cambridge exams in 1961.
Another said Mr. Buhari’s results that year were recorded in alphabets, not in letters as Mr. Buhari claimed.
While Cambridge has declined to categorically confirm Mr. Buhari’s results, saying only the APC candidate could request or authorize such disclosure, the school posted a response to enquiries on the matter on their website authenticating some of the claims in Mr. Buhari’s result.
The University confirmed that according to the Regulations for 1961, African Language papers, including those for Hausa, were set for the West African School Certificate.
It also put the number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 at 152.
“Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961,” Cambridge said.
The university also confirmed result grades in 1961 were issued in numbers, not letters,
let them come with another plan this one has failed. authenticity of the result is confirmed.
I think PDP members have failed narian n they should back out in humility
Nigerian’s
Honesty
is
lost
in
Our
Memory.
Ofcourse
we are always
seeking ways
to
hide
our
shame.
2003,
2007,
2011,
Lastly Cert. issus
2015.
Really its
for
the
Opposition
GodsWill
shall
prevail
come 14th FeBuhari / 14th Febr. Ebele
Nigeria belong to all of us and we will all do our part to ensure our common interest is protectected no matter how anyone try to the contrary. The truth will never seize to prevail.
If in 1961 you don’t need Mathematics to join the Army, Are we saying that till 2015, you don’t need mathematics to proceed aswell? Buhari is not qualified to even get a job talkless of being a president!
The alleged manipulation of Buharis certificate may be true considering the fact that PDP govt. did not want to leave the office and are affraid of investigation.
DIS LIFE IS NOT FOR ONE PESSION ITS ALL ABOUT DO YUR BEST AND LEAVE D REST GIVE WAY TO ANOTHER SET OF PEOPLE DON’T BE SEVISH
The Nigeria military is a disappointment; how can they enlist someone without certificate but have the Principal recommendation letter that was written in 1961/or so? The Principal who wrote Buhari’s recommendation letter at that time knew the requirement for enlisting into the military thats why he must made the recommendation at that time. The Nigerian military should explain how ordinary paper(certificate) got missing from their strongroom.
It’s only an idiot that will take in /accept fani kayode’s confusion. I’m indeed surprised that some lawyers are wasting their time engaging/discussing this confusion fabricated by Mr. Fani kayode. we are watching…
someone should please compare campaign in Nigeria to that of USA and Great Britian. Thanks
I’m not an APC nor PDP member but wot i know is dat buhari is not qulified 2 be are president although he don’t know how 2 speak gud english,so wot did u xpent me 2 lear 4rm him.
I AM ACRET THAT MR BUHARI IS COLIFIE ALL SUBJECT