A Cameroonian cook has allegedly stabbed to death his 33-year-old employer named Dayo Adeleke at her home in Parkview estate Lagos on Tuesday night, December 20.

The sad story was shared online by a former member of the Presidential Advisory Committee On National Conference, Tony Ipriye Uranta.

Another lady in the know who shared the story online, said the cook, William Smith stabbed her because she refused his request for an increase in salary. The deceased was set to get married next year.

Before his arrest, the alleged murderer was said to have posted a video of himself dancing, on the social media, as though, celebrating the death.

The suspect, who goes by the name @william_smith1059 on Instagram, shared the video the same day he allegedly butchered his boss.

The police said he is in custody at Panti Police Station and his confession will be made known to the public shortly.