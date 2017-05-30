The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BOG) has warned that the country would collapse should President Muhammadu Buhari not seek re-election in 2019.

‎The organisation added that the two-year-old administation of the All Progressives Congress had impacted more positively on Nigerians than the 16 years of the PDP.

About 14 Imams and six pastors together were assembled by the Organisation to offer prayers for Buhari’s quick recovery.

The organisation also expressed optimism that the remaining two years‎ in the first phase of the administration would be better.

Addressing newsmen at the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) headquarters, yesterday, May 29, in Abuja, the Acting National ‎Co-ordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, said Buhari had within the last two years laid the foundation for good governance in Nigeria.

He explained that if Buhari did not contest‎ in 2019, disgruntled forces would take over and destroy the country.

“His second coming ‎in 2019 is important for the survival of Nigeria. Except he returns in 2019, this country will be destroyed; and we can assure you that Mr President will contest again. ‎BCO appreciates the progress made so far towards ensuring security, revitalising the economy and tackling corruption,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to support the government in order to sustain its effort at building a peaceful and enduring democratic legacy in the country.