IMMEDIATE past Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is battling with cancer in London and being investigated by UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) for alleged corruption, has asked Nigerians for a special favour. She wants Nigerians to pray for her as she undergoes cancer surgery next week.
According to online newspaper, The Cable, Diezani who spoke through her lawyer, Osacr Onwudiwe denied reports of her arrest, said she was undergoing cancer treatment in the UK and “hopes to come out strong to face all the allegations.”
In a statement, Onwudiwe said: “The Madueke family, like most other families, has its own challenges. For instance, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke has been receiving treatment for cancer in the UK which started while she was in office. She completed months of chemotherapy just last week and she is scheduled to undergo surgery next week in London.
The family has been bearing this challenge with prayers and as much grace and fortitude as possible; and would plead with all reasonable Nigerians to pray for her recovery so that she can face these allegations and give account of her stewardship.”
The call for prayers came after an earlier statement released on Thursday in which the family revealed the state of the former minister. Onwudiwe had made the following statement:
“The stories are false but it(sic) feeds the mood of the moment; hence, the silence from Diezani all along. It is worth emphasising that Mrs Alison-Madueke was never arrested or detained and her passport was never seized.
She was merely invited, and she honoured it promptly. But there is a limit to how much any reasonable person can bear the tactics of these … We all know that what makes a lie fly is the little truth contained therein.
This happens to be the weapon used to defame highly-placed people.” Onwudiwe also accused the Nigerian media of reporting “laughable claims” of a purchase of an apartment in Hyde Park with an “amount which embarrassingly ranges from £12.5 million sterling to £13 billion sterling (N3.9tr).
“This claim is utterly false and laughable, for the amounts mentioned are only in the imagination of the reporters. This property is quite popular. It belongs to a well-known eminently successful Nigerian entrepreneur who would also find this allegation embarrassing as the intention to sell the property has neither been contemplated nor disclosed to any person.”
Die and i await your soul in hell. this is payment for the millions on Nigerians you have enslaved with your greed. die and die and die
DEVIL U ARE A DAFF,ALTHOUGH U CAL URSELF DEVIL,BT 4 UR INFORMATION SHE WIL NT DIE,SHE MADE IT 2 HEAVEN WIT A GENUINE PASPORT OK.
your death is at hand. die and go to hell. thief.
My God will be ur strenght.. get well soon.!
Diezani You Shall Be Well.For Reducing The Pump Price Of Petrol In Nigeria, It Shall Be Well With You.Be Heal In Jesus Name, Amen.
pls go to hell
you must sure come out alive! strong enough to prove us wrong madam!!
If this request is indeed from Diezani – it shows how cruel and stone hearted the woman is – this woman robbed Nigerians of Billions of dollars that should have been used to create jobs, build roads, schools, hospitals for herself and immediate family, now she is calling the Nigerians she impoverished to pray for her – MAY YOUR CANCER GET WORSE but please do not die before we get SOME of our money back. We cannot get everything back because some may not be traceable due to the web of third parties and cronies!
Do not judge others,and God will not judge you,do not condemn others and God will not condemn you,forgive others and God will forgive you.
Wishing you God’s favour in ur surgery.
I will advice dat u hv faith in God my God is a supernatural healer and only him can heal u of ur cancer okay.
Are u a christian? hv u been paying ur tithes? if ur answer is yes u are healed
the lord is your strength
U will survive this operation to face the music, u will not die so as to recover ur looting. B4 operation get record of where she keep all the money with her cohorts
Pls bf u go try nd write ur wills so dat we shall know how much we nigerias will get. so dat we will not cry for ur money.
One is only guilty until is proven Get well soon and defend urself. God wil heal U.
He or she that have no sin throw the first stone on her. God is merciful & he is our healer. You are healed in Jesus name Amen
good talk my broda, she will not die but live in JESUS name Amen.
you are heal in Jesus name, there is no sickness Jesus cannot heal receive your healing right now in Jesus name Amen.
Madam all you need now is Jesus in your life, it doesn’t matter the mistakes. He’s a merciful God, He loves you more than you can ever Imagine, even in your present condition He still cares. So call on Him and He’ll be there pls read Matt. 6:33 My God bless you real good.
MAY YOUR CANCER GET WORSE but please do not die before we get SOME of our money back
God have mercy on her and I pray that God will strengthen her . but pray for forgiveness just because of Eternity
One thing I most say is God is God and a forgiven father! In that respect If Diezani. Recognize her sin:looting,corrupt practices,ungenerous act,eat alone ad my family forgeting the poor ad average nigerians,never think of 2morow,arrogant thought ad all sort of mannerism.God will forgive and see her through it, but if she harden her heart refuses to accept her sin,Go knws the best!!! Ex bayelsa state governor Alamieyeseigha’s is He not death now,will ever knw whr all the stolen is presently? The ans is no! So no one should He/she is alpha and omega Let me do wht I lik. God is watching! Do good to all Men ad abstain frm corruption. GOD IS GOD and JESUS our savior is LORD!
All you need is Jesus in your life, death is an inevitable end that awaits every one, i pray for the will of God in your life and most especially that you will accept Jesus as your Lord and savior today, If you do this with all sincerity, you need not to worry about your past or that cancer because our merciful God will forgive you, your sins and heal your disease, “He is the Lord your healer, He will send His word and heal your disease” so if you believe, be healed right now in Jesus name.
May the Lord touch your case and heal u by the stripe of Jesus. You Will not die, but leave to glorify the Lord. Its a living being That can défend self from any allegations. You shall surely live, on Jesus Name, amen.
MAY GOD HEAL YOU
Return your loots to Nigerians, confess and God will surely pardon you?
As you are in your sick bed, repent ,settle with Creator and promise Him(God) merciful
As you are in your sick bed, repent ,settle with Creator and promise Him(God) that you’ll return whatever does not belongs to you to the appropriate places.God is merciful,He will lay his healing hand on you in Jesus name.
may God say yes to your healing,and you shall live long.but learn lesson.
God wil see u through forgive one another so dat God wil forgive us it is wrritten our God is a mercy God it is well
some of us cleam we r christian but we r not, we al belived god anwsers prayers truly, but if u hav the lov 4 her, advice her 4 confension, or she return nigerian money so she can hav her freedom, every one no dat she steal,
SAY THIS PRAYER AFTER ME, Lord Jesus, come into my life 4 i recognize my folt, hv realy sin againt man n God. 4 stealing Nigerian money pls 4give me. God is a merceful God he jurt 4give u n heal u.
U ‘ll be fine. Just relax ur mind, U see; even if ur a cent,some people will still hate U with passion. I know there would ‘ve been mistakes, but at least U tried in some areas.
May God by his infinite mercy heal u in Jesus name
Teejay or what,if you are in her position u will do worst, u also need a prayer for your bad mouth
may Allah heals u, through his mercy,
U a not what to call a woman crted by GOD when u know hw painful women goes thru during labour,if u comes back to dis world again u will not no what dey call MONEY….
I Pray God 2 heal u, but afta dat repent and bring out all d loots
Almighty God we hil u belve in God
May God reward you according to your hand work
As God is God He will touch the monster called cancer and set u free from it and other cancer patient in Jesus name.
May God see you through this operation and give you a profound testimony. And if you have committed any sin whatsoever may God forgive you and give you another opportunity to make amends in Jesus name amen
After surgree you will never hill aftes stoling our nigerian money you clame that you are not well is lie stupid women you will die in hell fire idiot women basted fikin ashowo jonathan garl fraind.
Temple,say u will get well soon and GOD have forgive us by sending is only lovely son to die for how sin so don’t worry
MADAM GOD IS ABLE TO DO ALL THINGS ONLY IF WE GENUINELY ACKNOWLEDGE AND COME BEFORE HIM AS A HOLY GOD. WE MUST BE READY TO DO ALL THE NEEDFUL ( ZACCHAUES HOSTED JESUS TO MANY BEWILDERMENT. BUT HE GOT WHAT HE WANTED – SALVATION FREE! HE MADE A CLEAR RESTITUTION AND HE HAD HIS SPIRITUAL HEALING WHICH IS BIGGER THAN CANCER. GOD IS MORE THAN ABLE TO DELIVER, HEAL AND TO SAVE. YOU ARE THE ONE TO TAKE A BOLD STEP OF FAITH. WE ARE PRAYX FOR YOU MADAM. WHAT WILL YOU DO TO GOD AND NIGERIANS WHEN GOD HEAL YOU? DEFEND YOUR INTEGRITY? OR CONFESS AND DEFEND GOD’S INTEGRITY IN YOU FOR HIS GLORY. YOUR INTENTION DETERMINES HOW FAR GOD WILL GO WITH. YOU. HEAVEN IS OUR DESTINY MATHEW 33:6-7.
use d money u thief & threat ur self
If all Nigerian from 1960 to date can Bring their own estimate on how they run their own government, then their evil prayers will be answer, but if not back to sender in JESUS name,
my sister when GOD is with u, is means ur above human destruction and ur heal in JESUS name Amen.
u re healed in Jesus name.please do return our money latter.
U will die there, u greedy woman?