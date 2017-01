A Facebook user, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu has shared the sad story of a couple that got married on Jan. 2nd and were returning to Lagos on January 5th when they were involved in a horrific car accident.

The husband died on the spot while the woman, Onyeagba Cynthia Chy, made it out alive but was badly injured and is currently in hospital.

See more photos of the couple from their wedding below;

Photo from the accident scene;