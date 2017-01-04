The fire that gutted the Sterling Bank branch located in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta area, Ogun State on Tuesday, January 3 led to the abandonment N5m on counter.

The customer, Adeola Adeyemi who was at the bank to deposit the N5m told PREMIUM TIMES of how the inferno forced both staffers and customers to escape through the fire exit.

Adeyemi who works at a fuel station in the town said she was at the bank to lodge proceeds of petroleum products sold by her firm and that she had just filled a N5million teller and handed over the money to the cashier, who was busy counting, when fire broke out.

“I had just filled teller for payment of N5 million which had been handed over to the cashier, who was also busy counting, before the fire outbreak.

“We had to abandon the money, to escape from the banking hall. But I have been assured of safety of the money after the fire was pull off’, she added.

The cause of the fire has been traced to power surge from the control room of the bank.

The Deputy Director of the State Fire and Safety Service, Adebambo Adesanya, stated this after the fire was put under control.

See more photos below;